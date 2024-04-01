Chief Priest, others commission Canteen and Bungalow for Basic school 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dagbamate (VR), April 01, GNA- Ngorgbea Kofi Davor, the Chief Priest of Afetorku Shrine at Dagbamate in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region, has commissioned a new canteen and teachers’ bungalow for Dagbamate Basic school.

The well-furnished building, worth thousands of Ghana cedis, was aimed at developing, improving, and promoting education in the area.

Ngorgbea Davor, during this year’s Afetorku annual festival durbar held at the Dagbamate Shrine, stated that the projects were championed by the Dagbamate community to have an excellent educational environment for all school-going children.

“Dagbamate community is very devoted to providing quality education to its children and in this regard, much effort is needed in every sector to make this a reality,” he stated.

He disclosed that there was a need to see both students and teachers to provide a good and conducive teaching and learning environment.

The community was poised to construct a canteen and two additional teachers’ bungalows for the school.

Ngorgbea Davor stated that the community was currently engaged in other infrastructural projects, which included an 11-seater toilet and fence wall for the Basic school.

“Construction of Dagbamate Community Vocational Training Centre for girls in fashion design and hairdressing were also underway to mitigate unemployment among the youth in the area and all these projects are funded by Afetorku shrine.”

Mr Davor appealed to the government, philanthropists, individuals, and other stakeholders to assist them with the necessary equipment needed to run the facility.

He charged the government to as a matter of urgency, help construct Akatsi through Dagbamate to Avenorpeme roads which began about seven years ago but stalled.

Present at this year’s Afetorku Agbodzi durbar were Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the MCE for Akatsi South, Torgbui Klu Agudzemaga ll, Chief of Dagbamate, Torgbui Samlafo IV, Fiaga of Atsiame Traditional area, Torgbui Bei IV of Exi, Mama Adzorhlor all of Dagbamate, and others.

This year’s festival was on the theme “Love for One Another” one of the cardinal principles of Togbi Afetorku.”

Some travelers in an engagement, told the GNA they remained thankful to the organisers for the big opportunity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

