Intelligent Lady Academy launched 

Accra, April 1, GNA- The Intelligent Lady brand has launched The Intelligent Lady Academy (ILA) in Ghana after a successful pilot programme in Lesotho.

The Academy, a revolutionary initiative, is aimed at equipping adolescent girls with essential leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

It also seeks to prepare the next generation of female leaders for success in an increasingly competitive and dynamic world.

The programme is designed for adolescent girls aged between 15 and 19 years in Senior High Schools.

It uses a comprehensive curriculum designed to cultivate leadership qualities and foster an entrepreneurial spirit among adolescent girls.

Through a combination of life skills-based training, hands-on projects, and mentorship, students are taught to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities necessary for leadership roles and entrepreneurial endeavours.

Ms Princess Sekyere Bih, Founder of ILA, said during the launch of the programme, “The Intelligent Lady is not just about imparting knowledge; it’s about nurturing a mindset of resilience, adaptability, and collaboration.

“We believe that every adolescent and young woman has the potential to become a leader and entrepreneur, and our goal is to provide them with the tools and support to turn their aspirations into reality.”

She expressed gratitude to the headmistress and leadership of the Accra Girls School, where the programme was launched after some 36 girls were trained.

Maame Efua Arthur, Project Coordinator, ILA, said “With the launch of the Academy, we aim to empower adolescents to unleash their full potential, cultivate innovation, and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

“At the ILA, we recognise the importance of equipping adolescents with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

The Academy is one of many initiatives by The Intelligent Lady brand.

In the past 5 years, through its network, it organised events, including Purpose and Plan, The Dialogue Series, and Entrepreneurship workshops to empower women.

The curriculum at the ILA covers a wide range of topics, including the Power of Self-Image, Associations, Choices and Responsibilities, Communication and interpersonal skills, Entrepreneurship fundamentals, and Ethical decision-making, among others.

In addition to classroom learning, students are provided with the opportunity to engage with industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and community leaders through guest lectures and internships.

Every December, members of the Network organise a Christmas soup kitchen event for prison inmates of James Camp Prison to share faith, hope, and love.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

