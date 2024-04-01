Tema District of Great Commission Church ends Easter Convention in high spirit 

By Iddi Yire

Ashaiman, April 1, GNA – The Tema District of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has climaxed, this year’s Easter Convention in high spirit at the Ashaiman Senior High School (ASHAISEC) Football Park.

The four-day event, which started on Thursday on the theme: “Structuring for War”, was attended by congregants from the various assemblies in the Tema District of the Church; namely Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Temple, Tema Main Assembly, Tema Newtown Assembly and Prampram Assembly.

Officiating Ministers at the Convention included Reverend Prosper Gbeve, GCCI Greater Accra Regional Pastor; Rev Paul Morgan-Adorsu, GCCI Tema District Pastor; Rev Iddi Yire, Resident Pastor, GCCI Maranatha Assembly; Rev Ernest Quaye, Resident Pastor, GCCI Refuge Temple; Rev Daniel Gidisu, Resident Pastor, GCCI Mount Zion Assembly; and Rev Daniel Edze of GCCI Grace Temple.

Preaching the sermon at the climax service on Sunday on the topic “Who is the Enemy of the Christians, and How can the Christian Fight him?”, Rev Paul Morgan-Adorsu, GCCI Tema District Pastor, said the devil was an automatic enemy of the Church and its members.

He said the devil and his lieutenants were spirits, whose strategic plans were to destroy God’s children.

He appealed to Christians to be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.

He urged Christians to hold on tightly to their faith and endure to the very end so that they would make it into God’s heavenly Kingdom.

GNA

