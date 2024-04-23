Black Bombers to participate in international boxing tournament in New Zealand  

Accra, April 23, GNA – The national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers will be in New Zealand in June this year to participant in the International Professional and Amateur Boxing tournament in Auckland with their New Zealand counterparts.

According to Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. Dauda Fuseni, the programme was to enable boxers of the two countries to test and sharpen their skills ahead of major international boxing events.

He said while the main team would be in Thailand to participate in the second World Boxing Qualifier for Paris 2024, the reserve side comprising other top young budding pugilists like Mohammed Aryeetey and Abu Kamoko would get the opportunity to travel to New Zealand for the project which is a bilateral relationship agreed by the Amateur Federations of the two countries.

Mr. Fuseni said the Black Bombers remarkable performance at the 13th African Games where they bagged four gold, one silver and two bronze medals had been noticed and Ghana was still seen as a great boxing nation.

“We need the exposure, our boys are good, but they lack international exposure and experience, they must go out to fight or we must invite other nationals here and it is not easy, so when such opportunities come we should not let it slip” he said in a media interview.

Mr. Fuseni said the Black Bombers must be in Paris at all cost adding “We should be at the 2024 Olympic Games, we have made the history and we should maintain it”.

GNA

