Avoid use of demeaning words toward persons with disabilities – Nkwanta North DCE

By Patience Tawiah

Kpassa (O/R), April 5, GNA – Mr. William Kidinang Mawugma, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta North in the Oti Region, has urged residents to avoid using derogatory words to describe the status of persons with disabilities.

He emphasised that using such language not only perpetuated negative stereotypes but also undermined their rights and dignity.

According to Mr Nawugma, it is crucial to treat all individuals with respect and dignity, regardless of their physical or mental abilities.

The DCE also highlighted the harmful effects of derogatory language, which could contribute to discrimination against persons with disabilities.

He stressed the importance of recognising the unique abilities and contributions of all members of society, regardless of any perceived limitations.

The Nkwanta North District Assembly supported persons with disabilities with refrigerators, sewing machines, bundle of iron sheets, bags of cement, wheelchairs and physical cash.

This is part of a strategy to improve their living conditions.

The DCE urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to change their standard of living so that they would not end up on the street to survive.

Mr. Bright Nkrow, the Nkwanta North District Social Welfare Director, also called on residents to be mindful of their language and refrain from denigrating persons with disabilities.

