Ato Forson Trial: Richard Jakpa to call eight witnesses

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 10, GNA – Mr Thaddeus Sory, the lawyer for Mr Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the trial of Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and former Deputy Minister of Finance, is to call eight witnesses.

The Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe directed the lawyer to endeavour to file all witness statements by April 30, 2024.

The Court also directed that for those whose witness statements would not be filed, their lawyers must ensure that the documents to rely on were filed.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”

Mr Jakpa was granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

Justice Asare-Botwe said any document to be tendered by the third accused person, who started testifying and was under oath, was to be filed by April 16, 2024.

The case has been adjourned to May 2, 2024.

