SIGA Boss commends staff for active participation in Heritage Month

Accra, April 10, GNA – Mr John Boadu, the Director General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), has commended staff of the Authority for actively participating in the just ended Heritage Month celebrations with a colourful “Rep Your Region” Fair.

“The level of engagement and participation has been truly exciting, and your enthusiasm has made this celebration very memorable.”

Throughout March, SIGA staff engaged in various activities to highlight Ghanaian culture by dressing in traditional African

The day featured an inter-divisional quiz on Ghanaian history and SIGA, accompanied by performances from the talented Kwanpa band.

Awards were presented to some Divisions of the Authority for their outstanding efforts, with the Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Division winning the coveted Heritage Tribe 2024 award and the Information Technology Division clinching the Innovation Tribe Award.

Meanwhile, Millicent Affo and Philip Quantson from the Finance Division were

named as the 2024 female and male Heritage Ambassadors with Mr George Ofori, Head of IT receiving the Heritage Innovator Award.

