Apesokubi Traditional Council inaugurated

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 17, GNA – Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on the Chiefs to understand processes and procedures involved in resolving conflicts that may arise in their traditional areas through the judicial, arbitration and other alternative methods.

He said the Chiefs should know some of the processes such as land allocation, granting leases and land administration in general and some of the laws that cover the chieftaincy institution.

Mr Asamoah Boateng made the call at the inauguration of the Apesokubi Traditional Council in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Richard Fedieley, Director, Research, Statistics and Information Management (RSIM) of the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry, on behalf of the Minister made the call when he inaugurated the council.

This follows its official creation by the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs through the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

Mr Asamoah Boateng expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and added that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attaches prominence to the administration of chieftaincy in the country because chiefs play an important role in maintaining the peace.

He said the Ministry is mandated to develop an effective interface between the government, traditional authorities, religious bodies and civil societies on matters that relate to chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for the promotion of peace.

He called on the Chiefs to get to understand the processes and procedures involved in resolving conflicts through the judicial and arbitration system and other alternative methods in resolving other matters that may arise in the traditional area.

Mr Asamoah Boateng said the Apesokubi Traditional Council is a government establishment with a mandate to investigate chieftaincy cases for settlement.

He said the Council is to ensure the amicable settlement of disputes within the communities and ensure the peaceful co-existence for all Ghanaians and further enhance the administration of chieftaincy in Apesokubi.

Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okropa, a District Court Judge administered the Official Oath, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy for the 17-gazetted chiefs of the Apesokubi Traditional Council.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and Krachiwura advised the people to support the progress and development of Apesokubi Traditional Council by becoming ambassadors of unity, peace and development.

He said unity, togetherness and collaboration are his topmost priorities and would ensure that the elevation of Apesokubi to paramountcy status would become a blessing and an avenue to make Apesokubi stronger than before.

Nana Okogyeaman Kwasi Asiedu Koram II, Omanhene of Apesokubi Traditional Area thanked the Oti Regional House of Chiefs as well as all stakeholders for their role in ensuring the elevation of Apesokubi to a paramountcy.

GNA

