Tema Metropolitan Security Council to refer Kplejoo shooting incident to REGSEC

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 17, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) will refer the Kplejoo shooting incident to the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for further investigation.

The incident resulted in the killing of two men and injury to three others.

The MESEC, chaired by Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, decided on the matter in an emergency meeting on Monday.

A statement from the Council, signed by the MCE, said: “MESEC shall refer the matter to the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for further investigations to ensure a high degree of neutrality and confidentiality since the investigations involved a wing of the MESEC.”

The Municipal Security Council shall be committed to assisting and cooperating with the REGSEC on its investigations to arrive at an appropriate recommendation and conclusion.

MESEC would implement security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident, protect the people of Tema, and secure key installations of the Ghana Navy, the statement said.

It would engage the youth of the town, the Tema Traditional Council, and the Ghana Navy to make an earnest appeal for peace to prevail while investigations were ongoing for justice to be duly served.

“They are to visit and commiserate with the bereaved families as part of the measures,” it said.

The Metropolitan Security Council appealed to the people of Tema, especially Tema Manhean, to remain calm and peaceful while the case was being investigated.

“We want to assure everyone that the findings and recommendations from the investigations will be adhered to strictly without fear or favour,” it noted.

GNA

