UENR sympathises with deceased’s family of robbery attack

Sunyani, April 17, GNA – Authorities at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) have sympathized with families and relations of a student who lost his life in a robbery attack, which occurred on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the university urged residents in the neighbouring communities where the robbery happened to be on a look out for any suspicious character and inform the Police accordingly.

A statement issued by the University, signed by Alfred O. Appiah, the Deputy Registrar and University Relations Officer, said a group of armed robbers attacked some level 300 and 400 BSc Renewable Energy students during their return from a field trip to the Bui Generating Station.

Tragically, one of the students lost his life as a result of the incident, it stated, and that “the family of the deceased has been notified and our thoughts. We are with them during this difficult time”.

The statement said the remaining students had received medical treatment and had been discharged, but currently going through the necessary counseling.

“A suspect has been apprehended by the Sunyani Police Command team,” it said, and that the University would provide further updates to keep the public informed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

