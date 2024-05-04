Terrorist cell of five Daesh supporters dismantled  

Accra, May 4, GNA – The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) under the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) dismantled, on Friday, a terrorist cell made up of five members supporting Daesh terrorist organization for their alleged involvement in preparing the execution of terrorist plans aimed at seriously undermining public order.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 46, were arrested by members of the DGST’s special force in Casablanca, Tangiers, Tetouan, Martil and the rural commune of Oun agha in the province of Essaouira, according to a statement by the BCIJ, which added that details of their terrorist plans were revealed following research and investigations by the DGST services.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects, who had pledged allegiance to the so called caliphate of the Daesh organization, had expressed their intention to carry out terrorist projects targeting vital facilities and security institutions, in parallel with their adherence to campaigns inciting violence, said the same source.

The same research showed that one of the members of this terrorist cell, who has knowledge in the electronics field, had planned to manufacture explosive devices, the statement stressed.

The members of this terrorist cell were taken into custody for the purposes of the judicial investigation conducted by the BCIJ under the supervision of the terrorism prosecutor’s office, with a view to elucidating the nature of the terrorist cell’s links and identifying its destructive plans and projects, the same source concluded.

GNA

