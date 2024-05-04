Eastern Regional Police Training School graduates 164 general recruits 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, May 04, GNA – The Eastern Regional Police Training School has graduated 164 general recruits after six months of rigorous training, symbolising a remarkable achievement in their pursuit of becoming professional law enforcement officers.

Among them were 41 undergraduates with degrees and Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), while the rest were Senior High School graduates.

The six-month training programme prepared them for their roles as professional law enforcement officers, with five outstanding recruits receiving awards for their exceptional performances, including the overall best recruit, overall best graduate recruit, best cadet, best mask man, and best in drill.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various institutions and representatives from security agencies including the Military Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Motor, Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), as well as family and friends of the Police graduates.

The Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Michael Nketia Frempong, the Review Officer, said the recruits were trained using new modules initiated by the Inspector General of Police, which covered riding, driving, swimming, crowd control, as well as incident and disaster management, ensuring the recruits were well-equipped to effectively handle a wide range of situations.

“This is a departure from the past where emphasis was placed more on the recruits’ knowledge of the laws they were expected to enforce when they pass out,” he stated.

He said in the past two months, 2,300 personnel who went through the new modules of training, passed out at various Police training schools nationwide.

COP Frempong cautioned new police personnel to avoid being caught in the trap of the, “Get rich quickly syndrome,” by entertaining bribery extortion and other corruptible practices which could end their policing career.

Rather, they must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in carrying out their duties by enforcing the laws fairly and impartially as they respect human rights, he said.

He said this would contribute to realising the vision of the Police service to be a world-class institution capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective, and peaceful services up to the standards of international best practice.

COP Frempong reminded the Police graduates that discharging their duties of providing maximum protection, safe, secure, and peaceful communities required hard work, sacrifices and sometimes the ultimate cost of their lives.

As the general elections approached, he urged all Police officers to enforce the laws governing elections, adding, “The Police Service has established an Election Security Secretariat to oversee election-related matters.”

COP Frempong advised the public to support the Police in discharging their duties to create a society of peace and tranquility, free from crimes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

