24 Zongo Communities to compete for Ramadan Cup April 20 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, April 13, GNA – This year’s Ramadan Soccer Championship comes off at the Fadama Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday, April 20 and ends on Sunday, April 21.

Mr. Taminu Issah, the Tournament Director who disclosed this to the GNA Sports at the launch of the competition in Accra said 24 Zongo communities were expected to participate in the two-day event which was in honour of His Eminence Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, National Chief Iman.

According to Mr Issah Mamobi, Madina, Tudu, Kasoa, Hohoe, Koforidua, Sabon Zongo and Salaga have all confirmed their participation.

He added that, Suhum, Ashalley Botwe, Accra Newtown, Teshie, Akweteyman, Anyaa, Abeka and Tema were also on board to compete for honours.

The rest were Offie Akwapim, Tunga, Koforidua, Akim Abuakwa, Kotobabi, Adabraka, Alajo, Ashaiman and Nungua,

Mr. Issah said the aim of the competition was to honour the National Chief Imam and to promote peace and unity among the Zongo communities.

He called on the youth to resist the temptation of being used by disgruntled politicians to foment trouble as election 2024 draws closer.

Mamobi Zongo would be defending the trophy they won last year with a first match against Kasoa Zongo.

GNA

