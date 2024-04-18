18 killed as heavy rain causes floods in Oman

Cairo, Apr. 16, (dpa/GNA) – At least 18 people have died, including children, due to heavy rains and floods in Oman since Sunday, the government’s emergency service said on Tuesday.

The National Committee for Emergency Management said search teams are currently looking for two missing people.

It also published a list of shelters across the Gulf country, urging people to evacuate to one of them if they felt they are in danger or asked by authorities to do so.

The government gave administrative employees in both public and private sector the day off on Tuesday due to the weather conditions in several provinces, while remote work was recommended in other areas in Oman.

The United Arab Emirates has also directed government employees and schools to work remotely on Tuesday, as heavy rain is expected in the region.

GNA

