Youth urged to persevere in acquiring knowledge from the Bible  

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Nyeameani (Ash) March 11, GNA – Pastor Philip Amponsah Akomea, Area Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Nyeameani in the Bosomtwe district, has urged Christian youth to persevere in their pursuit of knowledge in the Bible.

This, he said would enable them to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ, so that they do not depart from righteousness.

Pastor Akomea was speaking at the launch and dedication of new brass band instruments for the youth of the church at Nyameani.

The instruments, which cost Gh¢13,500.00, were to enable the youth to acquire practical experience with the instruments and help them to win more youthful souls for the Church.

Pastor Akomea said, more often, the youth were not able to define themselves, resulting in a situation where they looked down upon themselves, which he said was worrying.

According to the pastor, the youth always looked down upon themselves or became reluctant at a particular assignment, but they should rather, see themselves as superior soldiers of Christ.

“Do not see yourselves as inferior, but rather, superior,” he noted.

Pastor Akomea indicated that as the elders of the Church, it was always important to ensure that the necessary things needed by the youth were provided to help them build up morally and spiritually.

He advised the youth to use the instruments for the purpose for which they were acquired.

Master Guide Enock Opoku, the Youth Leader of the church, thanked the leadership for the instruments and promised to maintain and use them for the intended purposes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

