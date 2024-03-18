WESGOSA ’84 hands over Robotics Centre to Alma Mater

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, March 18, GNA – The 1984 year group of the Wesley Grammar Old Students Association (WESGOSA) has commissioned and handed over a Robotic Centre to the School.

Constructed at a cost of GHC164,511.00, the Centre is expected to enhance teaching and learning, especially for students studying Science related courses.

Handing over the Centre to the School, Mr Benjamin Laryea, President of WESGOSA 84, said the decision to construct a Robotic Centre, a legacy project of the group, was arrived at in consultation with management of the School, who identified the Robotics Centre as a pressing need.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, he said GHC45,798.00 went into the acquisition of equipment, and the remaining amount being the cost of renovating an old shed for the Centre.

He said the project was aimed at giving the students a headstart as far as Robotics education was concerned.

“The world is moving in the direction of Artificial Intelligence, and it is appropriate that we prepare our students to take up the mantle,” he said.

Mr Laryea who called for a proper management of the Centre, said WESGOSA 84 Group would continue to support the alma mater and called on other year groups to extend support to the School.

Commissioning the Centre, Mr Benjamin Amoako, a Global STEM Alliance Certified Educator, and Country Director for Coderina Education Tech Foundation, commended the Group for the gesture, noting that “it is a timely project”.

He said Robotics had become an important part of education, and as such, emerging technologies, including Robotics must be imbedded in the education curriculum.

According to him, by 2030, over 50 percent of career fields would be taken over by robots, hence the need to train the current generation in robotics and emerging technologies.

Mr Amoako also admonished the students to treat the Centre as a training and learning environment rather than a playground.

For her part, Mrs Barbara J.T. Thompson, Headmistress of the School said the Robotics Centre would be put to good use.

GNA

