Minister explains reasons behind issuance of diplomatic passport to Adu Gyamfi 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 18, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has explained to Parliament the reason behind the issuance of a diplomatic passport to Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the Executive Secretary of National Cathedral Board.

She said Diplomatic Passport No. DX006845 was issued in the name “Kwabena Adu Gyamfi” because the application was backed by requisite valid documents including previous ordinary passport No. G2027127, which bore the name “Kwabena Adu Gyamfi”.

It must be noted that the passport holder had a previous passport No. G2027127 obtained in 2018 and passport No. G0390695 was issued in 2012, and both bore the name “Kwabena Adu Gyamfi”.

“It is pertinent to emphasise that the name ‘Victor Kusi Boateng’ is unknown to the Passport Office,” the Minister said on the floor of Parliament on Friday.

She said this in response to a question by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, who wanted to know how an individual appointed to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral would be issued a diplomatic passport.

He cited Victor Kusi Boateng, who was issued a Diplomatic Passport in the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, with passport Number: DX006845, and what the considerations for issuing the said passport were.

Madam Botchwey said the issuance of diplomatic passports was regulated by Section Six of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act 1967 (NLCD 155).

This provided that the member responsible might issue a diplomatic passport to any member of the Government of Ghana proceeding abroad on official business and the spouse of such a member who accompanies the official on his journey.

Others are diplomatic representatives of Ghana accredited to any other country or to any official international organisation as Head of Mission, any member of the diplomatic staff of such a representative; and any consular officer of Ghana.

The rest are the spouse and every member of the immediate family residing with a diplomat or any person referred to at (b) or (c) to whom a diplomatic passport is issued; and the head of any delegation of Ghana attending an international conference or convention at which countries are officially represented.

In addition, any prominent citizen or high public official of Ghana, proceeding abroad who, in the opinion of the Government, requires such a passport for the purpose for which he is travelling (as inserted by Passport and Travel certificates (Amendment) Law, 1993 (PNDCL 310).

The Minister said Mr Adu Gyamfi was considered a prominent citizen travelling abroad on important government business, hence the issuance of the passport.

GNA

