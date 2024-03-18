Trinity Yard School commended for empowering youth

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, March 18, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), a youth group, has commended the Trinity Yard School at Cape Three Points in the Western Region, for championing youth empowerment over the last decades.

In a statement signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, the Leader of the group, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the school had offered free basic education and vocational training with a focus on preserving the Ghanaian culture through traditional arts and sustainable agriculture.

The group said the school’s initiatives had been of great benefit to the people Cape Three Points and Nzemaland since its inception in 2007, through grassroots education, taking into consideration issues with climate change, the statement said.

It, therefore, expressed appreciation to the founder of the Trinity Yard School, Mr Rory Jackson, for establishing an institution dedicated to youth empowerment, preserving the Ghanaian culture, and promoting sustainable farming.

“We are looking at partnering Trinity Yard School to bring on board petroleum related courses which will purely be a grassroots one for wealth creation,” the group said.

Trinity Yard School is a not-for-profit school established in 2007 with a mission to run programmes meant to uplift the Cape Three Points community by empowering its youth for development.

