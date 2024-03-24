We delivered the biggest and most exciting African Games in history – Sports Minister

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 24, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has lauded the efforts of stakeholders who contributed to Ghana’s delivery of the biggest and most exciting African Games in history.

He said this during the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games, which produced a spectacle across 29 sports disciplines, with athletes winning laurels for their countries.

The three-week sporting event, which was watched by an estimated two billion audiences, saw Ghana deliver an amazing sporting fiesta, with some athletes grabbing Olympic spots as well as setting records.

Mr. Ussif expressed special gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making it a possibility for the games to happen despite the early challenges after winning the bid to host the games in 2018.

“It was a huge responsibility, which we were prepared to scale, as our bid indicated. However, in the middle of our preparations, there was COVID-19 and other challenges, such as the impasse between AU, UCSA, and ANOCA.

“But Ghana was in a position of no surrender. We were determined to build the required infrastructure for the games. And in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we had an outstanding diplomat who personally intervened and resolved the impasse, to pave the way for Accra 2023.

“As the Minister responsible for Sports, with oversight responsibility for the Games, I was always encouraged, by the unwavering commitment of our Government and the personal commitment of My President towards the success of the Games, Accra 2023,” he said.

The Sports Minister also expressed gratitude to the African Union, African Union Sports Council (AUSC), UCSA, and ANOCA, for giving Ghana the opportunity to host the 13th edition of the African Games, and for their support through the process.

Mr. Ussif also congratulated athletes, wishing them the best in their careers as well as appreciating the local and international media for their coverage.

“The 13th African Games, Accra 2023, would be coming to an official close shortly, but for us in Ghana, it has just started because the legacy of the 13th African Games lives on.

“For Ghana, the legacy goes beyond the Games, as the multi-purpose infrastructure we have at the University of Ghana and Borteyman, would contribute greatly to our sports development programmes,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, the 13th African Games was Ghana’s most successful outing in the history of the Games, having won 68 medals, including 19 gold, 29 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

