Tema Metro marks TB week with role play in secondary schools 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Tema, March 24, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate has marked the 2024 Tuberculosis (TB) week with role plays in senior high schools.

The sensitisation and educational programme were aimed at getting the students to learn, educate their peers and the public on TB to ensure behaviour change.

The schools included Chemu, Tema Methodist, Olams, Manhean,Tema Technical, and Tema Presbyterian Senior High.

The programme saw the screeing of the students with some advice on health-related issues for their general well-being.

Health officials from the Tema General Hospital, Tema- Manhean Polyclinic and TMA Health Centre had a float from the General Hospital through communities Nine and Seven, and ended at the Methodist Day School in Community Eleven, where a short drama was performed by the students on the subject.

The drama sought to debunk the perception that TB was a spiritual issue and the need to seek early care, as it was a medical condition that could be cured, especially when detected early.

Madam Joana Anorkor Lartey, the TB and HIV Coordinator at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, said her outfit had, over the years, visited various communities, especially smoking joints, to sensitise and screen the people for TB.

“This year, the mantle has been given to the students to bring them up to date on the disease and equip them to own their health to effectively influence and change misconceptions about TB,” she said.

Madam Lartey said the students were to work with the 2024 theme for World TB Day, which is: “Yes, We Can Stop TB.”

The Directorate targeted 167 positive cases for 2023, but they were able to record 157, and attributed the shortfall to the lack of follow-ups and some patients being in the denial stage, she said.

The coordinator said in Ghana, about 39 people lost their lives daily to TB and 121 people fell ill each day and stressed the need for people to get tested, especially if their cough persisted for days after taking in cough mixtures.

Other symptoms included loss of appetite, sweating at night, sleeplessness, sneezing, and a sore throat.

She cautioned the public against buying antibiotics on their own and drinking concoctions to cure TB, but rather report to the hospital for proper diagnosis, treatment and care.

She encouraged the public to get enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme for easier treatment at the hospital.

