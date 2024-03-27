WAFU B Cup: Ghana bags hosting rights, set to begin preparations in Russia

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.27, GNA – Ghana has been given the nod to host the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B U-17 Boys tournament scheduled for May,2024.

Ghana last won the bid to host the regional tournament in 2022, where they failed to make it past the semi-final stage.

The Black Starlets as part of getting gingered for the competition would be taking part in a four-nation tournament in Russia.

The team would face Russia, Serbia and Kazakhstan in an all play all format.

Coach Laryea Kingston’s side is currently in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, preparing for the tournament, which is expected to kick off next month.

The WAFU B U-17 Boys tournament would also be a qualifier for the forthcoming TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Participating teams were Ghana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

