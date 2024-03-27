Artificial field Pitch to be constructed at Senya

By J. K. Nabary

Senya (C/R), March 27, GNA – A colourful sod-cutting ceremony has been done for work to start on an ultra-modern artificial pitch (Astroturf) at Senya Bereku, a community in Awutu-Senya West Constituency of the Central Region.

The project initiated by Mr. Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, 2024 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is being sponsored by Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) to help improve the many sporting talents in Senya community and its environs.

Mr. Bentum Arhin was joined by Mr. Opoku Danquah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, and Nenyi Kweku Kormetey III, Acting President of Senya Traditional Area to cut the sod.

Mr. Danquah, CEO of GNPC, speaking at the ceremony, explained that funding for the construction of the astroturfs in the constituency formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the society to help expand sports infrastructure in the Awutu-Senya Constituency.

He stated that another one would be constructed at Awutu Bereku while an existing one at Bawjiase constructed by the immediate past MP, Mr George Andah will be refurbished to add up to three in the Area.

Dr. Dominic Eduah the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation said the project expected to be completed within four months, would have an artificial pitch, floodlights and panel mesh fencing.

Mr. Bentum Arhin commended the GNPC for accepting the request to sponsor three Astroturf pitches in the constituency and hoped they would help promote sporting activities in beneficiary towns and their surrounding communities after completion.

He noted that the project site at the D/A Basic School in the Senya township was already the training ground for the youth and football teams in and outside the town.

He said football played a unique role in the development of the youth and expressed the hope that the projects will eventually enhance the development of football talents in the Awutu-Senya Constituency.

Speaking on other projects, he mentioned the road from Bawjiase to Adieso and road from Agona Swedru which were in deplorable state but had been fixed by the Nana Akufo-Addo led government to facilitate the free movement of goods and services .

He said the on-going Agenda III project in the constituency which was about 90 percent complete were some of the testimonies of the good works of the NPP government.

He called on the people to remember him in their prayers and also come out in their numbers on December 7 to vote for him as their Member of Parliament and for Dr. Bawumia as President for more development projects in the area.

Madam Eunice Naalier, Awutu-Senya District Coordinating Director who represented the District Chief Executive Mr. Moses Acquah, commended Mr Bentum Arhin for his lobbying skills which has earned the District such important facilities.

She assured that the District Assembly will support, manage and maintain the project after completion to prolong its lifespan.

Nenyi Kormetey III who chaired the event expressed his gratitude to the GNPC for the support and asked for more assistance for the vulnerable to be part of the society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

