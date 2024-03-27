Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, Odotei retained on new Hearts board, new members announced

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 27, GNA – Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Mr. Vicent Sowah Odotei have been named to the newly constituted Hearts of Oak board, having served on the previous board.

The Ghana Premier League giants announced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, their new board members following the dissolution of the old board back in February 2024.

Among the new board members are Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, who was recently appointed Managing Director, and Togbe Afede XIV, who assumes the role of Executive Chairman of the board.

Other new members of the board are the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Mrs. Ivy Heward-Mills, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, and Mr. Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom.

The new board are expected to be sworn into their new role at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The new board will be expected to steer the affairs of the club for the next four years as they seek to propel the Phobian club to greater heights amid recent lows.

