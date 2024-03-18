VRA employees mentor Prampram Senior High School students

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Prampram, March 18, GNA – Employees of the Volta River Authority (VRA) under its Employee Volunteer Programme have provided mentorship services to students of the Prampram Senior High School in the Ningo-Prampram District, to effectively guide them through their career paths.

The two-day volunteer programme had some resource persons interacting with students, while others took over the teaching in the classrooms.

Mr Samuel Fletcher, the Community Relations Manager of VRA, said the organisation was committed to education despite its core focus on electricity engineering.

Mr Fletcher said career guidance was important for students, and it complemented the organisations’ efforts in diverse ways.

He said the diverse educational backgrounds of the VRA staff, which went beyond engineering, was an indication that employees could impart their knowledge in various courses and reaffirmed the organisation’s adaptability to educational initiatives.

He expressed satisfaction with the feedback received from the exercise and said the VRA remained committed to its corporate social responsibility.

The VRA had multifaceted programmes spanning from health, education, cultural activities to community engagement, all aimed at supporting diverse communities.

He said the VRA’s community initiatives went alongside infrastructural support such as water and sanitation facilities, construction of educational infrastructure and the provision of teaching and learning materials.

Mr Fletcher said feedback was important in refining VRA’s corporate social responsibility endeavours, emphasising the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and addressing any negative responses to enhance project outcomes.

Mr Peter Gyan, the Principal of the Prampram Senior High School, expressed excitement about VRA’s response to a request from the school for help.

Mr Gyan commended the Authority for the practical teachings delivered by its employees and expressed hope for more of such collaborations.

He said the counselling sessions and practical teachings in the classrooms were particularly valuable, and expressed the hope that the VRA would consider collaborating with the school annually for the programme.

He said the school had some pressing infrastructure challenges aside from the bad road leading to the school, which needed some improvement for students to easily access the campus.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

