KGL Foundation donates to flood victims at Keta  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), March 18, GNA-KGL Foundation, an Accra-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated some relief items to victims in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, who were affected by last year’s spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The items include bags of rice, weedicides, fertilizers, safety boats, and some medical equipment for the Keta Municipal Hospital.

Mr Nii Sapei, Programmes Manager of the Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the gesture was to support and help mitigate the struggles some flood victims went through as well as those who are yet to receive any form of support.

“Keta Municipality is dear to our heart, we received an appeal from the authorities, so we deemed it necessary to support those affected within the area.”

He further explained that the focus of the Foundation was to promote the ideas of grassroots and local community organisations for equal dialogue to understand the issues and visions of each other for sustainable and effective impacts.

Mr Nii-Sapei noted that the organisation designed projects in partnership with the beneficiaries to ensure residents could run projects in the communities to flourish without the intervention of the Foundation.

“Our main corporate responsibility is nurturing youth potentials through sports, education, and women empowerment.”

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, who received the items on behalf of the residents, expressed his appreciation to the donors for the items.

He promised the items would be shared and used for their intended purpose.

Also, the KGL Foundation, in partnership with the Keta Municipal Assembly, Keta Municipal Hospital, and the Keta Municipal Health Directorate, has organised a health screening and blood donation exercise for the residents as part of the event.

GNA

