US strongly condemns terrorist attack in Moscow as ‘horrific event’

Washington, March 24, (dpa/GNA) – The US government has condemned the terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow in the strongest possible terms.

Friday’s attack was a “heinous crime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and all affected,” he said.

“We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event,” Blinken said.

GNA

