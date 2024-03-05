Unemployed on phone stealing spree jailed 

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, March 5, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court Three has sentenced an unemployed man to six months imprisonment each on three counts of stealing and a count on unlawful entry.

Cudjoe Ofori admitted to unlawfully entering the rooms of Hamida Khalid, Veritas Fiatuse and Ruby Hiovor, and making away with their mobile phones.

He was convicted on his own plea to a six-month-jail term in hard labour on each count.

The sentence is to run concurrently.

Cudjoe, the convict, was discharged on the fifth count of stealing Infinix smart 7 plus cellular phone because the owner was not found.

Cudjoe stole Samsung A8 valued GHC800.00 belonging to Hamida, stole an Infinix smart phone valued GHC1,400.00 and GHC80.00 belonging to Fiatuse as well as Samsung A12 valued GHC1,400.00 belonging to Ruby.

Police Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that the complainants –Hamida and Ruby, were traders whilst Fiatuse, a National Security Officer, all residents of Nsuo-Ano, Lakeside, Accra.

The convict is unemployed and resides at Abogaloshie, Accra.

He said on February 26, 2024, the convict was spotted in a taxicab by Police Motor Bike Patrols at about 0430 hours at Accra Trade Union Congress (TUC) Traffic Light heading towards Adabraka.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said Police intercepted the taxicab at Graphic Road and found Cudjoe in the passenger seat looking suspicious.

The prosecution said the Police searched him and found four mobile phones – Samsung A8 valued GH¢800.00, Samsung A12 valued GHC1,400.00, two Infinix Smart 7 plus valued GH¢2,800.00.

It said when the convict was interrogated, he admitted having dishonestly appropriated the phones at Nsuo-Ano, Lake side.

Cudjoe was subsequently handed over to Accra Central Police together with the phones.

The phones, he said, were turned on to assist the Police to reach the complainants who appeared at the Police Station to identify the phones.

Fiatuse said Cudjoe stole GH¢80.00 in addition to the phone.

In his investigation cautioned statement, the convict admitted the offence and also led Police to the three complainants’ house where he demonstrated to Police how he stole the phones but could not lead Police to the fourth victim’s crime spree.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

