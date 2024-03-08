UNA-GH lauds NDC for confirming Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Takoradi March 8, GNA – The United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has lauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the nomination and confirmation of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Dramani Mahatma for the 2024 presidential election.

The Association in a statement issued and signed by its President, Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey, and copied the GNA in Takoradi said: “We are thrilled to congratulate the largest opposition party for their groundbreaking nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the upcoming general elections.”

The statement indicated that the historic decision marked a significant milestone in the political landscape, exemplifying a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and progress.

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings with her a wealth of experience, dedication, and a vision for a better future for all citizens.”

The statement said her nomination underscored the party’s recognition of the invaluable contributions women made in leadership roles and their unwavering dedication to equal representation.

It pointed out that, “as the political landscape continued to evolve, it is imperative that our leadership reflects the rich tapestry of our society.”

The statement said the nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang symbolized a pivotal moment in history, one that amplified the voices of women and paved the way for future generations of leaders.

“We commend the largest opposition party for their bold and forward-thinking decision, and we stand in solidarity with Prof Opoku-Agyemang as she embarked on this journey to shape the future of our nation.”

The statement asked that political parties gave prominence to women and see that as equal partners in nation building and by far not to be relegated to the background in line with SDG Goal 16.

The statement also admonished against hate speech in the upcoming elections and called on political leaders to respect rule of law and undiluted service to nations building.

It also called on the Electoral Commission and the national security apparatus to conduct their businesses in the Supreme interest of the Nation.

