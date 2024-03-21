Two Ghanaian sprinters up for medals in Men’s 200 meters on Friday

Accra, March 21, GNA – Two Ghanaian sprinters Joseph-Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini have booked tickets in the final of the men’s 200 meters race at the 13th African Games.

Amoah and Fuseini delivered impressive performances in the semifinal heat two, with Amoah crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 20.93 seconds, closely followed by Fuseini in second place with a time of 21.03 seconds.

The two would compete for medals on Friday, March 22, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Amoah, already has a silver medal in his bag after aiding the team to place second in the 4*100 relay race on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that, Amoah also won silver at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

