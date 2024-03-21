Samuel Takyi cruises to medal zone after beating Tunisian opponent

Accra, March 21, GNA – Samuel “Ring Warrior” Takyi saw off Tunisia’s Mehdi Dridi by a comprehensive 5-0 result to advance into the medal zone of men’s Lightweight division at the 13th Africa Games at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Takyi, 22, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has promised to win gold in his division and seem to be pushing towards that agenda.

He represented Ghana recently in Italy for another Olympic qualifier but lost in his first bout.

Other Ghanaians who have advanced to the medal zone are Mohammed Aryeetey, Adams Mohammed, Joseph Commey and Abubakar Kamoko.

GNA

