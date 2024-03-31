Today is Easter Sunday

Accra, March 30, GNA – Christians, today Sunday, March 31, are marking Easter Sunday, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to the New Testament, the resurrection Sunday occurred on the third day after Jesus’ burial, following His crucifixion on Good Friday by the Romans at Calvary.

It is said that believers celebrate Jesus Christ’s defeat of death through His resurrection creating hope of salvation for humanity.

According to the Christian tradition, the death of Jesus Christ paid for the sins of humanity, while His resurrection symbolised believers’ anticipation of having their own resurrection.

Many Christians across the globe celebrate the Day with special church services, candle light and ringing church bells.

In Ghana most congregants put on white dresses as a sign of victory, with church services chatacterised by songs of praise and joy.

Ahead of the celebration, some pastors have called for reconciliation, renewal of commitment to God, and making Christ’s death worthwhile and meaningful by winning more souls into God’s Kingdom.

Other religious ministers have urged Christians to avoid conflicts and promote peace and unity in the 2024 General Election.

