Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Chief 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Kwahu Atibie (E/R), March 31, GNA – Nana Kwadwo Boama, Krontihene of Atibie in the Eastern Region, has called on the government and private sector to step up investments in the Kwahu areas, taking into account the immense tourism potential the area holds.

That, he noted, would help to diversify Kwahu Easter and unlock the untapped treasures of the region to speed up economic growth and improve living conditions.

Nana Boama made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Easter Paragliding Festival on the Odweanoma Mountain in Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality.

He said Kwahu was a treasure trove of mountains, ancient caves, forests, and water bodies, but the sites were underdeveloped because of the deplorable nature of the roads.

Nana Boama, who the represented Kwahumanhene, urged the government and private sector to collaborate with Nananom to invest in those areas, generate employment opportunities for the young population, and enhance the diversity of ‘Kwahu Easter’.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority jointly opened the ceremony.

The festival, which commenced on March 29, will run through to April 1, in which seven tandem pilots from various countries would be transporting passengers from the Odweanoma mountain to the Nkawkaw stadium.

Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, explained during a press briefing that the festival started in April 2005 by the former Minister of Tourism, Mr Jake Okanta Obetsebi Lamptey, to align with the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.

The paragliding festival aims to boost local tourism and strengthen national unity.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), spoke of an increase in visitors, which had had a positive impact on the local economy and fostered cultural exchange and understanding between guests and community stakeholders.

The GTA has made significant efforts to enhance its relationships with various regional stakeholders, including the Traditional Council, the Municipal and District Chief Executives, local businesses, tour operators, hoteliers, and community leaders.

These collaborations aim to foster a more inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem that brings benefits to all parties involved.

“We have worked tirelessly to strengthen our relationships with all stakeholders to create a more inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem that benefits everyone involved,” Mr. Agyeman said.

GNA

