The International Association of World Peace Advocate launches award to honour women in peace

Accra, March 13, GNA – The International Association of World Peace Advocate ( IAWPA-Ghana) has launched an awards scheme to recognise the contribution of women who are promoting peace.

The award honours the outstanding efforts and achievements of women, who have dedicated their lives to advancing peace and creating positive change in their communities and beyond.

It aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have worked tirelessly to build bridges, foster dialogue, and promote understanding among diverse cultures and communities.

The maiden edition of the awards scheme would be held on 12th May, 2024, a day set aside to celebrate mothers across the world.

A statement released by IAWPA-Ghana indicated that the category of women who would receive the awards were individuals who had demonstrated exceptional leadership, courage, and commitment to resolving conflicts,

advocating social justice, empowering marginalised communities, and promoting non-violent solutions to complex problems.

Others are activists, peacemakers, humanitarians, and advocates for women’s rights, who have shown remarkable resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The IAWPA-Ghana said recognising the women would help raise awareness about the important role that women played in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

It would also highlight the invaluable contributions of women to creating a more just, peaceful, and equitable world for all, the statement indicated.

Additionally, it would inspire others to become agents of positive change in their own societies.

“It would serve as a powerful symbol of recognition and appreciation for the remarkable achievements of women who have dedicated their lives to promoting peace and justice.

“By honouring these women, the award inspires others to work towards a more peaceful and just world for present and future generations,” the statement added.

GNA

