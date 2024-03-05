The Intellect School Quiz Competition season two for basic schools launched

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, March 5, GNA- Fourteen basic schools in the Tema Metropolis will be competing in the second season of the Intellect School Quiz competition (ISQ).

The quiz, which would take place between March 22 and July 5, 2024, would see the pupils competing in four categories.

Mr Bennett Emman Raymond, the Chief Executive Officer for the ISQ, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the launch of the competition that the quiz was aimed at inspiring and encouraging pupils from kindergarten through junior high school to go beyond their common knowledge.

Mr Raymond said the competition would also serve as a connection between theory and application of the principles they have learned and inculcate knowledge in future leaders.

“Quizzes are one of the instructions used to assess or evaluate the standard performance of learners and teachers as well,” he added.

He said it would also encourage fun learning methods and the enhancement of general knowledge among the participants.

He said the selected schools would have to present three candidates each for the competition, adding that the best teacher as well as the pupil who would emerge as the winner would each receive a certificate for participation, products from sponsors, a trophy, medals, a cash prize, and exercise books.

Madam Mabel Kyeraah Twum, a phonics teacher at Oninku Primary School, and the quiz mistress, said the kindergarten level of the quiz would involve identification of sounds by actions, blending of three and four letter words, including digraphs, and dictation for the first stage, which would then progress to the next stage with jolly phonics.

Madam Twum advised the schools to motivate all the KG contestants even when they get evicted from the competition.

