TASTECH adjudged winners of 67th Independence Parade

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, March 6, GNA – The Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School (TASTECH) in Sunyani was adjudged winners of the 67th Independence Day Anniversary March Past, after students of the school exhibited their marching prowess on Wednesday.

The Jubilee Park in Sunyani, the venue for the anniversary celebration, was thrown into a state of excitement and laughter, as the TASTECH students demonstrated their inherent marching talents and skills to the admiration of the spectators, emerging winners of the SHS category of the parade.

The St. James Seminary and SHS and the Social Welfare Technical School emerged second and third respectively.

In the Junior High School category, the Abesim-based Peprah-Agyemang Capital JHS emerged winners, Sunyani Seventh-Day Adventist JHS and Methodist ‘A’ and ‘B’ second position and the B and B JHS third position.

The Peprah-Agyemang Capital School also won the first position Primary Division category, followed by the Police Experimental Primary School and Ridge Experimental ‘D’ in that order.

In all, a total of 860 students from the various public and private SHSs and JHSs, cadet corps, and social clubs participated in the anniversary parade held on the theme “our democracy, our pride”.

Captain Leaslie Fanyinka of the Third Garrison Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) led the parade of contingents of security services, including GAF, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service as well as the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Addressing the parade prior to the march past, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, commended the students and for their excelling performance, and highlighted the need for them to remain responsible and disciplined.

She asked the gathering, including civil society actors and organisations, various Heads of Departments and Agencies, traditional authorities and religious bodies to “approach the 2024 electoral process with a strong sense of responsibility.”

Mad Owusu-Banahene also called on Ghanaians to remain committed to upholding the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and fairness in the electoral process, as the nation went the polls in December.

The Regional Minister later presented the Presidential Special Awards to some outstanding students of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the region.

