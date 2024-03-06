Ablekuma North: Students call for peaceful elections at Independence Day celebration

By Edward Acquah

Accra, March 6, GNA – Students in the Ablekuma North Municipality have appealed to all stakeholders to work together to ensure peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.

The students, in a message delivered at the Ableukuma North Municipal Celebration of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary on Wednesday, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure a peaceful and violent-free election as he ends his tenure.

“We really appreciate your efforts since you took over and we hope and have the confidence in you that this year’s election will be a peaceful one,” the students said.

The message was read by Roland Nii Quaye and Lilian Lamptey, both students from the Kwashieman 2 Basic School on behalf of all students in the Ablekuma North Municipality.

The students also appealed to the President to provide adequate places of convenience for the school, construct an astro turf, and fence the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools to enhance their security and safety.

They also appealed to authorities to provide them with a computer laboratory and a workshop for career technology in keeping with the new curriculum.

The Independence Day Parade in the Ablekuma North Municipality was observed at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools in Kwawhieman.

A total of 22 contingents, compromising 12 schools, seven cadets, and three bands participated in the parade.

The students also thrilled patrons with various cultural performances that showcased the beauty and diversity of Ghana’s rich culture.

Some ten students in who excelled in the last basic Education Certificate Examination and West African Senior School Certificate Examination were honoured at the ceremony.

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ablekuma North, welcomed the concerns raised by the students and assured that the Assembly would address their challenges to ensure effective teaching and learning.

On the issue of fencing of the School, he said a contractor had been engaged to commence work, adding that the Assembly was searching for a land to construct an astro turf for the Municipality.

Mr Ofori assured the students that the 2024 General Election will be peaceful and rallied all stakeholders to play their parts to safeguard the country’s coveted democracy.

“The President has assured that the elections will be peaceful. We, in the Assembly will also ensure that the election will be devoid of violence. This election is about track record and we will not entertain anything that will destroy our peace,” he said.

Mr Ofori said in spite of the revenue inflow challenges, the Assembly had provided a polyclinic with other facilities at Kwashieman, awaiting commissioning.

“The construction of an 18-unit classroom block is underway at Dakurman JHS,” he added.

Ms Sheila Bartels, Member of Parliament, Ablekuma North, urged the citizenry to strive for unity and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

“We must strive for individual independence and contribute to the economic development of the country,” she said.

GNA

