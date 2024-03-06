Ghanaians must protect good governance, rule of law- Mrs Assan 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, March 06, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has said Ghana’s democracy is a shining example and a testament to the country’s commitment to good governance, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

Having gone through the political and socioeconomic vicissitudes, she said the country’s democratic transition has been more successful, attracting several international commendations.

Mrs Assan was speaking at the 67th Independence Day celebration at the historic Victoria Park in Cape Coast where football was first played in Ghana.

Held on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” Mrs Assan said the occasion was a timely reminder of the progress, reminding all of the strides the country had made in upholding democratic principles and values.

She said: “As we mark 67 years of nationhood, I urge all stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society organisations and indeed all Ghanaians to rededicate ourselves to the course of Ghana’s development.

“We must work even harder to reduce corruption and poverty, build more infrastructure, create jobs for the youth, empower women, and sustain our environment. We must also continue to strengthen the pillars of our democracy to make it more inclusive, participatory, and accountable.”

In effect, it reinforced the urgent need for Ghanaians to be proud of their political gains and jealousy guard and build on it, she stated.

“Let us take a cue from what happened some years back in countries like Sierra Leone, Sudan, Congo, Somalia, Colombia, Chechnya, Liberia and la côte d’Ivoire, just to mention a few.

“There is no need to belabour the spoils of war and the ruin of humanity in these countries. I wish to use this occasion to urge all of us to guard against all tendencies that can destroy our peace and democracy,” she said.

The historic Victoria Park grounds were awash with the national colours for the celebration in Ghana’s first capital, Cape Coast.

Having set the ancient city of light with high-profile personalities and residents alike, the beautifully hoisted national flags at the venue and on the shoulders of the principal streets were a sight to behold.

The 175 contingents led by Major Ato Kwamena Amoah were drawn from the Army, Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and the Prisons Service with the Ghana Immigration Service band in attendance.

In addition to the security services, there were 1,080 students and pupils of senior high, basic, and special schools.

Security men were strategically stationed at vantage points to conduct searches and assist guests who had been invited to the parade grounds.

Mrs Assan was highly impressed by the smart turn-out of the security services, school cadet groups, students, and the public and thanked God for how far he had favoured the country.

She said Ghanaians had every cause to celebrate the day as the nation strived to foster dialogue, promote tolerance, and embrace diversity in unison, which was the strength that enriched the Ghanaian society.

For that matter, she said: “Let us work together to ensure that every citizen, regardless of background or belief, has equal opportunities to thrive and contribute to the development of the country,” she said.

“We thank God for endowing us with such a rich and beautiful country and to pay a glowing tribute to our forefathers who fought for our independence under the leadership of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“We also acknowledge, with admiration, the numerous Ghanaians who have toiled diligently over the years to build our country into what it is today.”

She indicated that as the first nation south of the Sahara to attain political independence, Ghana’s victory on March 6, 1957, served as a model for other African nations that fought for and attained independence as well.

Within ten years of that endeavour, she said most African nations gained independence, which unleashed a torrent of freedom against colonialism and apartheid.

After achieving independence in 1957, she said Ghana went through alternations of authoritarian and notional democratic rule, with- three periods of elected government and three of military rule between 1957 and 1992.

Except for the first republic, the interludes of civilian government under the second (1969-1972) and third (1979-1981) republics were short-lived, enduring for not longer than 30 months.

Touching on some governance issues, she said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led administration had endeared to put in place strategic policies and programmes that were transforming the region, particularly in health, education, agriculture, and technology.

“Our fisher folk, traders, farmers, youth, and women groups have all benefited from national policies and programmes. Truly, we have much to be grateful for.

The Central Region has also contributed immensely to Ghana’s proud democracy for having conducted themselves peacefully in the dispensation.

Some schools and students who excelled during the parade and the Senior High School examination and the Basic Education Certificate Examination were awarded with cash prices and citizens in honour to encourage others.

Independence Day is an official state holiday observed in Ghana and the Ghanaian Diaspora on March 6.

Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence from British colonial rule.

Independence Day serves as a time to reaffirm national unity, as well as national sovereignty.

