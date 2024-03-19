Standard Chartered Bank employees inspire adolescent girls on International Women’s Day

Accra, March 19, GNA – As part of the commitment to empowering young women, staff of Standard Chartered Bank held a mentorship session for 350 teenage girls in Accra to mark International Women’s Day.

The interactive session brought together participants from the Nima Cluster of Schools and St. Kizito Basic School as resource persons shared inspiring stories and useful professional and life tips.

International Women’s Day is celebrated March 8 annually to honour the achievements and contributions of women. This year’s celebration was themed: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

The session at Nima formed part of Standard Chartered Bank’s employee volunteering programme. At the gathering, some staff members highlighted aspects of their life and career development journey and how teenagers could navigate the path to adulthood.

The employees encouraged the students to set clear goals and work towards their aspirations, irrespective of setbacks and again urged the girls to resist the ‘temptations’ of adolescence.

The volunteering initiative, according to the personnel, was also part of efforts to create positive social change and invest in women to accelerate growth.

Standard Chartered Bank has over the years demonstrated readiness to support women to achieve personal and professional aspirations, while contributing to the creation of a more equitable and prosperous world for women.

The Bank’s initiatives, such as the ‘Goal’ programme, uses sports to build life skills in adolescent girls for the future. More than 12,000 young girls have benefited from the programme over the past six years in the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

Standard Chartered Bank’s long-term goal aims to promote gender equity by increasing participation of women in the economy and helping to unleash the financial potential of women and small businesses.

The Bank provides holistic support to women at various stages through different initiatives, and actively promotes gender equity within its workplaces, communities, and clients fostering a culture of inclusion and opportunity.

GNA

