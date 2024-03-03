Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan’s new prime minister

Islamabad, Marcc 3, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday, elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister.

Shehbaz, a joint candidate of at least six political parties, secured 201 votes in the 336-member National Assembly.

“Shehbaz Sharif is declared prime minister of Pakistan,” Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced after the elections, telecast live by local media.

The candidate backed by former premier Imran Khan, bagged 92 votes.

A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member lower house of parliament to be elected as prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif is the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

GNA

