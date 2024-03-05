African Science Academy to hold Maths Masterclass in Eastern and Greater Accra regions

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 5, GNA – The Tenth and eleventh editions of the African Science Academy (ASA) Maths Masterclass are set to be held in the Eastern and Greater-Accra Regions on March 12 and March 14, 2024.

ASA, with support from Tullow Oil, and in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, are organising the one-day hands-on capacity building for 80 Senior High School Mathematics teachers drawn from Secondary Schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern region .

A statement issued in Accra by the organizers said the Masterclass was an educational symposium designed to share and broaden the knowledge of Senior High School Mathematics teachers.

It said the selected teachers to be in attendance would share, discuss and widen their scope of knowledge in addition to coming up with more engaging and practical ways of teaching Mathematics.

This edition seeks to equip and steer maths teachers through effective teaching techniques and methods for teaching some challenging maths concepts using technology and direct instruction.

The statement said since its inception in 2017, the ASA Math Masterclass had been held across several regions in the country, making an impact in the lives of over 700 teachers and more than 55,000 students.

Founded by the African Gifted Foundation, the African Science Academy is an all-girls STEM school for females all across Africa who have interest in Maths and Science.

ASA also has a dream of changing the mindset of Ghanaians-especially females towards STEM education and where possible, assist them in finding their passion in these fields.

GNA

