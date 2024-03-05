Sanitation Minister-designate attributes Accra’s filth to human behaviour 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, March 05, GNA – Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, says indifferent human behaviour is the source of Accra’s filth.

She has therefore called for an attitudinal change among the citizenry.

Madam Alhassan made the statement on Tuesday when she appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted.

She was asked about the progress of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s initiative to make Accra the cleanest city and what she would do to continue with the initiative.

President Akufo-Addo at a durbar organised by the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area at Jamestown on April 24, 2017, promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office.

Madam Alhassan, also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon said: “Mr Chairman, the unsanitary conditions in the capital are purely attitudinal.”

“I will say that it is not really about the President, it is about us, it is about Ghanaians, our attitude towards cleaning Accra. Provisions have been made, all the infrastructure and investments have been provided and what we have is attitudinal.

“The people to ensure that we keep our environment and workplaces clean are ourselves. We all need to join in this noble course to achieve the purpose of the targets that the President has set not only for himself but for us all,” she said.

In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed, and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it announced that the reshuffle was with immediate effect.

“The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in an office, which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Following the reshuffle, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament, for prior approval, the names of the new persons for appointment as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, by articles 78, 79 and 256, respectively, of the Constitution.

Among the nominees who appeared before the Committee on Tuesday were; Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Madam Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

