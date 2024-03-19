Safe Water Network to host Beyond the Pipe Forum 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, March 19, GNA – Safe Water Network, will host the 2024 “Beyond the Pipe” Forum, a pivotal gathering of global leaders in the water sector, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to help address issues on sustainable access to water in Ghana.

This forum, to be held at the Accra Marriot Hotel from 9:00 AM to 14:00 00 hours, would be officiated by the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia.

It would also feature insights from esteemed figures such as Safe Water Network’s new Chief Executive Chris Williams and Founder and Chair of the Stone Family Foundation, John Stone, a statement from Safe Water Network to the Ghana News Agency disclosed.

This year’s forum will foster a robust dialogue aimed at scaling safe water enterprises (SWEs) to deliver safely managed water access in Ghana and, eventually, across other areas of need across Africa.

With sessions covering enabling environments, financial viability, technical and operational improvements, and impact and data management, the forum, according to the statement promised to be an incubator for actionable solutions and sustainable strategies.

Safe Water Network extended gratitude to its partners and funders, notably the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation; the Stone Family Foundation; One Foundation; the Osprey Foundation; Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust; and USAID for their unwavering support.

Keynote speakers and panelists, drawn from public and private sectors, and bilateral and multilateral organizations, would share their diverse perspectives.

Notable sessions include “Financial Viability for Rural Water Supply – A Vision for Sustainable Solutions,” led by John Stone, and “Enabling Environment & Financial Viability,” with panel discussions moderated by Samuel Agyeman.

The forum will also feature a presentation by the Ghana Country Director of Safe Water Network, Charles Nimako, showcasing progress and discussing the next steps in providing sustainable water services.

Safe Water Network’s commitment to advancing global health and economic development through reliable and affordable water access has already significantly impacted millions of lives, it noted.

Currently operating in 10 regions, 38 districts, and 156 communities, Safe Water Network has successfully served over 504,000 people in Ghana alone.

Safe Water Network is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to developing sustainable water solutions for underserved communities.

By implementing community-based water systems and building operational capacity, Safe Water Network has established itself as a leader in the water sector, fostering the health and economic development of millions worldwide.

