Run an open door administration – Minister to new DCE

Wa, (UW/R), March 5, GNA – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has advised the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sissala West District, Mr Mohamud Forkah, to run an open-door administration and be tolerant of divergent views.

He also encouraged the DCE to follow due process in all his dealings while in office and to consult the District Coordinating Director (DCD) and technocrats at the district level since he needed their support and cooperation to succeed as a DCE.

“You also need to develop cordial relationships with Assembly Members, traditional authorities, community members, Non-governmental Organisations, religious bodies, and vulnerable groups in your jurisdiction,” Dr Salih noted

The Regional Minister gave the advice in Wa during a brief ceremony to swear in the new DCE for the Sissala West District.

Justice Abdul-Yussif Assibey, the Supervising Wa High Court Judge conducted the swearing of the DCE.

It could be recalled that President Akufo-Addo nominated Mr Mohamud Forkah on February 3, 2024, to take over from the then DCE for the area, Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, whose appointment as DCE was revoked by the President on February 2, 2024, alongside some other DCEs across the country.

Mr Forkah was subsequently confirmed by the Sissala West District Assembly on February 28, 2024, after a first confirmation attempt on February 20, 2024, failed.

Dr. Salih entreated the new DCE to be abreast with the laws governing the local government system of Ghana especially the Local Government Act, 2016, (Act 936); the Public Procurement Act, 2016 (Act 914) and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921) which were vital in the discharge of his duties.

He reminded the DCE of the constitutional mandate of a DCE, which included overseeing the day-to-day performance of the executive and administrative functions of the assembly and being the chief representative of the central government in the district, which he should execute diligently.

Dr. Salih urged the DCE to address issues related to security, local economic development and improve the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the district.

He tasked Mr Forkah to also take interest in addressing issues of Illegal mining, smuggling, and sanitation related issues and to strive to improve the well-being of the people in the district.

While congratulating Mr Forkah on his new position, the Regional Minister thanked President Akuffo-Addo for nominating him and the Assembly Members for confirming his nomination.

Mr Mahamud Forkah, the newly sworn-in Sissala West DCE, expressed commitment to serving the people of the district with integrity and transparency.

He thanked the President for finding him worthy to serve in the office of DCE.

He also thanked the Regional Minister, the Presiding Member of the Sissala West District Assembly, and the regional and constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) among others for the diverse roles they played in getting him into that office.

“Your belief in me is truly motivating and I pledge to work hard to fulfill the trust you have placed in me.

Together we will address issues in our district to promote development.

I am confident that by working together, we can achieve great things for our district,” Mr Forkah said.

