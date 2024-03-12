Repair Akyem Dome bridge or face campaign boycott – Chief to politicians  

By Kamal Ahmed

Akyem Dome (E/R), March 12, GNA – The Chief of Akyem Dome in the Fanteakwa South District, Barima Amoako Affum II, has said politicians, especially the government, must help repair the abandoned bridge project in his area or face a boycott by the people during their electioneering.

At a press conference on Monday, the chief said the deplorable nature of the bridge posed a danger to the people and, thus, the need to see to its immediate repairs.

Barima Amoako said he and his subjects had been vocal about the bad state of the uncompleted bridge, yet the authorities had not responded to their pleas for help.

Reports from the community indicate that the bridge was endangering the lives of school children and disrupting the community’s farming activities, which were crucial for the people’s livelihoods.

The Chief said political parties would not be welcome to conduct any campaign in the town unless they addressed the issue to make the bridge operational.

It was awarded on contract two years ago, with some drainage systems completed, but the work had since been abandoned, he said.

The bridge played a vital role in the lives of community members, school children, teachers, and farmers by providing essential connectivity and facilitating their daily activities.

Barima Affum urged the government and the Fanteakwa South District Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Fosu, to act swiftly to avert any danger, urging them to bring the contractors back to the site to complete the project.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

