IWD: Stanbic Bank women donate to Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS 

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, March 12, GNA- The Women’s Forum of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Blue Fusion, donated GHS30,000 in reading and learning materials to Serwaa Nyarko Girls Senior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The gesture is part of Blue Fusion’s commitment to inspire, educate, and empower young girls and women.

At a brief ceremony, Madam Margaret Obimpeh, Head, of Affluent Clients and Chairperson of Blue Fusion, underscored the importance of reading, grooming, and early empowerment for young girls and women.

“We at Stanbic are very passionate about equitable access to education, including life-long growth through ongoing training and skills development.

“International Women’s Day presents even a better opportunity for us to impact the education and social lives of our younger females.

“That is why we are embarking on this donation to ultimately inculcate the habit of reading in our young girls to boost their social, emotional, creative, physical, linguistic, and cognitive development.”

Madam Obimpeh said this year’s theme for the IWD celebrations, “Inspire Inclusion,” was appropriate and aligned with the ideals of women at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

She said the bank’s women are committed to fostering an atmosphere in which women can thrive and advance to top managerial positions.

Women, she noted, have proven with limited opportunities that when motivated and included in key roles of affairs, they bring transformation and development, which is why Blue Fusion is doing its part to help push them.

“Our donation today will therefore inspire, educate and uplift this young girl to prepare them to seize opportunities in life.

“Women deserve a seat at the table and we believe that by supporting them at this young age, when the time comes, they will be ready to take over and conquer the world, “Madam Obimpeh said.

Madam Esther Gyasi-Sarpong, Headmistress of Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS, who received the donation, underscored the significant impact it would have on the lives and education of the girls.

She thanked the team for the gesture.

“We really appreciate your support for literature and the effort to bolster the school’s library. It is always refreshing to see corporate organizations in our community supporting education, especially for girls.

“Reading, we all know, is key to unlocking knowledge and greatly enhances the learning experience. We are grateful to the Blue Fusion team from Stanbic Bank for choosing to spend International Women’s Day with us.

“Your presence here is an inspiration to these young ladies and will motivate them to work harder to get to the top,” Madam Gyasi-Sarpong said.

The Stanbic Ladies Forum, Blue Fusion, was established to pave the path for a brighter and more inclusive future for women in the bank by promoting gender equality and empowerment.

The group has also made it a goal to educate young girls about grooming, self-confidence, and financial independence.

