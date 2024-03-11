Regional Maritime University assured students of their protection and peaceful stay

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, March 11, GNA- Dr. Jethhro W. Brooks Jr, the Acting Vice-Chancellor for Regional Maritime University, has assured students that the University will uphold, protect, and ensure their peaceful stay.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University would endeavour to improve teaching and learning facilities within the limited financial resources of the university to create a congenial learning environment.

Dr Brooks Jr was speaking during the matriculation ceremony of the University in Accra.

A total of 946 students were offered admissions into Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes, out of which 554 students have accepted and registered.

The number of students enrolled is made up of 68 Postgraduate students and 486 Undergraduate students of which 431 are males and 123 are females.

“It is significant to note that admissions of females into sea-going programmes of nautical science and marine engineering had increased from 27 last academic year to 35 this academic year,” he added.

He said this meant that the University’s drive to encourage more females to take up sea-going programmes was achieving good results.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University had reviewed all its programmes in line with their quality Management Systems and the requirements of accreditation bodies.

“A number of new postgraduate and undergraduate programmes have been deployed and approved by the Academic Council at various stages of the accreditation process,” he said.

These programmes include MSc Coastal Environmental Management and MSc Electrical, among others.

He said the University over the last two years had undertaken various activities aimed at making the institution more visible to the public and sustaining the institution to continue to deliver on its mandate

The Acting Vice-Chancellor said the University collaborated with educational institutions and industries aimed at enhancing teaching, learning and research.

Dr Brooks Jr. said the University would not award her degree to students found wanting both in character and learning, adding that ” be forewarned that to earn the degree of the University, one must be disciplined in addition to studying hard during your stay at the University.”

