Pushing for Borderless Africa: Three Ghanaians to tour 37 countries on motorbikes 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, March 12, GNA – Three young Ghanaians are set to ride motorbikes across 37 African countries within a period of at least 10 months.

The adventure, being part of a movement dubbed: “Borderless Africa,” aims to push for African leaders to urgently create a borderless continent by removing all restrictions to free movement.

This will enhance the free movement of people, goods and services to promote growth and development.

The young men – Messieurs Michael Ekow Dawson, Saviour Daity Tulasi Humphreyson, and Benjamin Kojo Mensah, intend to end their adventure at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they would present a petition to the leadership of the African Union (AU).

The petition would, among other things, detail the experiences of travelling and transacting businesses across African countries and make a strong case for the removal of all barriers to free movement within the continent.

The journey would begin at the Aflao border in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region and travel through Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya, among others.

Mr Dawson, a Travel Photographer and Documentary Film Maker, currently residing in Bolgatanga, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the trio, had been travelling on motorbikes across several regions in Ghana and some countries.

He said the intention to ride motorbikes through these countries was to push for urgent measures to be put in place to make movement within the continent free of obstacles.

Creating a borderless Africa was key to the socioeconomic progression of the continent, he said.

Mr Dawson said removing all barriers to free movement within the African Continent would not only enhance trade and economic growth but would further afford those countries the opportunity to know and appreciate each other’s culture and harness them for sustainable development.

He said the same way movement across Europe was easy, travelling across borders of African countries should be restructured and improved to facilitate movement.

“Going through different African countries should not require a visa and should be less expensive and easier. Creating a borderless Africa will be the starting point to achieving the needed development on the Continent,” he said.

As part of his activities throughout the journey, he would document the culture and experiences of those countries, which would serve as archives for future generations to learn from and appreciate.

The trio are expected to start their journey on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

