MTN and Huawei sign MoU for joint innovation tech lab

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 12, GNA – MTN Group and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Joint Innovation Technology Lab aimed to deepen cooperation in technological innovation.

The strategic partnership will see the creation of an Innovation Technology Lab at MTN Group’s headquarters in South Africa.

A statement issued in Accra said the signing ceremony, which was held at MWC Barcelona, Spain was attended by senior delegations from MTN and Huawei.

The lab will serve as a neutral platform for collaboration within Africa’s digital ecosystem, accelerating the development, deployment and adoption of innovative digital solutions driven across the continent.

It said together, the two companies would leverage this initiative to focus their research and development efforts on key areas such as 5G and beyond, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, cloud computing, and digital financial services.

The partnership aims to accelerate the time-to-market of MTN’s products and services while addressing the unique challenges faced in Africa, including improving network coverage in rural areas and enhancing energy efficiency, and affordability.

The statement said additionally, MTN’s operational teams would actively participate in the innovation process, ensuring the solutions developed directly address real-world challenges and drive meaningful digital transformation and sustainable development in Africa.

Mr Mazen Mroué, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, MTN said, “The Joint Innovation Technology Lab is more than a partnership between two companies; it’s an investment in the growth of Africa’s digital ecosystem.”

He said the collaboration was essential for developing solutions that truly meet the continent’s needs, and the Lab would pave the way for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for Africa.

Mr Li Peng, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Services, said, “Huawei will continue innovating with MTN to ensure they have the products and solutions required to best serve Africa’s unique market.”

He said they would not only give MTN a competitive edge in terms of network quality, user experience, and rapid deployment but also help MTN achieve their business objectives.

“We believe that this newly established lab will help supercharge both MTN’s Research and Development as well as Africa’s digital economy, bringing more prosperity to the African continent,” he added.

He said the partnership further demonstrated MTN and Huawei’s shared commitment to shaping Africa’s digital landscape, opening new pathways for innovation digital inclusion, and economic growth.

MWC Barcelona 2024 was held from February 26 to February 29, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, Huawei showcased its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting innovations in networks, cloud, and intelligence.

Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation.

GNA

