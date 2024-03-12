CCF condemns police officer for allegedly mutilating woman’s ear with pliers 

By D.I. Laary

Accra, March 12, GNA – The Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has condemned an alleged incident involving a police officer stationed at Tema Community 8, said to have cut off a woman’s ear with a pair of pliers.

The victim, Ms Judith Yaakuma, 20, had been left traumatised and in excruciating pain, which had stirred public conversation over the need for reforms at the police stations.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, condemned the alleged incident.

The “CCF is appalled and horrified by recent reports of a police officer, Clement Suputour of the Tema Community 8 Police Station Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who allegedly used excessive force and brutality by chopping off the ear of 20-year-old Judith Yaakuma with a pair of pliers,” it said.

The unfortunate incident has since sparked widespread public outrage and prompted the Ghana Police Service to launch a thorough investigation into it.

The statement urged the Police Administration to expedite action to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to book and the victim got justice and adequate support.

In a follow-up interview with the GNA, Mr Kwarteng said the incident allegedly occurred when the victim visited the police station on January 30, 2024, to inquire about her boyfriend’s arrest and detention.

However, the policeman arrested her and then used a pair of pliers to cut off a portion of her left ear.

“We strongly condemn this act of brutality and heinous crime, as it is tantamount to a blatant violation of fundamental human rights,” he said.

Over the years, the Ghana Police Service had consistently shown professionalism and should not let a small number of troublemakers tarnish its esteemed reputation, he said.

“We expect that the rule of law will be upheld in this matter, and the officer responsible for this atrocity is not shielded from the consequences of his actions,” he added.

“As a crime prevention civil society organisation, we strongly condemn all forms of police brutality and demand accountability for those who abuse their power.”

