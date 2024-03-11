Public urged to obey protocols towards chief’s funeral celebration    

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, March 11, GNA-The Sunyani Traditional Council has urged all residents in the Sunyani vicinity and the public to duly observe all the protocols in ensuring the befitting fare well of the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawirii.

A statement issued by the Sunyani Traditional Council and signed by Nana Osei Kyeretwie Duako, Dompemhene of the Council and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, announced that the final funeral rite of the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawirii would be held from April 1 to Sunday, April 8, 2024, at the Royal Palace in Sunyani.

The statement appealed to the residents to wear red and black attire as a sign of respect and empathy during such a period.

There is also a temporary ban, on half drumming and noise-making on such solemn periods from March 11 to April 9, 2024.

In addition, social gatherings, funerals and one-week celebrations have all been banned in the area.

The statement said the Council would organise a clean-up exercise on Saturday, March 23, 2024, to clean the streets, the frontage of houses, and painting to keep Sunyani and its environs clean in welcoming cherished visitors for the funeral.

It said the Sunyani main market and stores would be closed for business and all business activities both private and public would cease from Wednesday, April 3 to Friday, April 5, 2024, except those providing essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, restaurants, banks, fuel stations, airport and security services.

In Sunyani town, many people are wearing red or black attire, to symbolise the state of mourning.

The late Nana Nkrawire died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital.

He was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Sellers are taking advantage of the situation by increasing the prices of red and black dresses even before the scheduled time.

Only red and black attires were seen exhibited in front of shops, overshadowing all other items at the shops

GNA

